Actress, singer, Jane Birkin, who inspired Hermès bag, dies at 76

Jane Birkin, actor, singer, and fashion icon, has passed away at the age of 76.

The London native was found dead at her home in Paris on Sunday, according to several French news agencies.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Birkin soared to the spotlight as a singer, but alongside her musical pursuits, she captivated the fashion world with her sophisticated sense of "French chic," effortlessly establishing herself as an influential style icon.

In the mid-1980s, Birkin's legacy took an indelible turn when renowned fashion house Hermès crafted the now-iconic "Birkin bag" in her honor. This bag is now one of the most exclusive luxury items on the market, ranging in price anywhere from $8,500 to over $400,000, and many times with a years-long waitlist to buy one.

"The most French of Britons is gone. Jane B. was mischief, impertinent elegance, the never-outdated emblem of an entire era, and a murmuring voice that remains our idol. A woman of heart, committed, whose disappearance leaves us Alone in Babylon," the French Minister of Culture tweeted.

French President Emmanuel Macron also took to social media to reiterate how much Berkin was loved in France.

"Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon," Macron tweeted.

The exact cause of Birkin's death remains unknown at this time, but according to CNN, she suffered from health issues and had a stroke in 2021.

Birkin is survived by her daughters, singer Lou Doillon and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.

