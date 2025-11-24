CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Monday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, helping you start your week informed and in the loop.

The city is gearing up for a major water update, with Corpus Christi Water set to hold a public meeting on the Evangeline Groundwater Project — a key part of long-term supply planning for our region.

In Jim Wells County, investigators are working to learn more about a deadly crash on U.S. 281. And overseas, U.S. and Ukrainian officials say ceasefire talks are gaining momentum after meetings in Geneva.

Health officials are also reporting a rare and deadly human case of bird flu, though the CDC says the public risk remains low. Back in Washington, President Donald Trump met with New York City’s incoming mayor as both leaders signaled plans to work closely together.

And in sports, the Dallas Cowboys delivered a comeback for the ages, erasing a 21-point deficit to beat the Eagles and watching Dak Prescott make franchise history.

Let’s get into your Monday headlines.

6 Things to Know: Water meeting ahead, fatal crash, and Ukraine ceasefire talks

1. Public Meeting on Water Project

As we look to the skies for more rain, the city of Corpus Christi will host a public information session next week for the Evangeline Groundwater Project. During this session, Corpus Christi Water will update the public on this critical water supply initiative. Topics will include the Evangeline Groundwater Project, management efforts for the project, and other water supply initiatives.

The meeting will take place Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Sinton at the Terry Simpson Civic Center at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds.

2. Fatal Crash in Jim Wells County

A fatal crash occurred in Jim Wells County on Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, but shortly after 11 a.m., a crash happened on U.S. 281 southbound near Green Acres. A 2014 Chevy Impala struck the back of an 18-wheeler traveling southbound. The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

3. Progress Reported in Ukraine Ceasefire Talks

The war in Ukraine could be at a critical juncture. U.S. and Ukrainian officials say they’re making substantial progress in ceasefire talks after meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

The negotiators are working off President Donald Trump’s 28-point ceasefire plan, which stems from U.S. discussions with Russia. Bipartisan critics previously argued the original plan favored Russia too heavily. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators have been modifying the plan, and he described the remaining issues as “not insurmountable.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears to share Rubio’s optimism.

4. Bird Flu Death Confirmed

The state health department reports that an individual has died from complications of a bird flu strain never before seen in people. Authorities say the patient was an older adult with underlying health conditions and was hospitalized for treatment when they died.

It is the first reported human case of bird flu in the United States in nine months and only the second reported death from this strain. The CDC says the risk of contracting bird flu remains very low.

5. Trump Meets With NYC Mayor-Elect

President Donald Trump met with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, where both leaders publicly voiced support for each other.

The president told reporters the new mayor has a “chance to do a great job.” Mamdani echoed the sentiment, saying he looks forward to working together to make life more affordable for New Yorkers.

6. Cowboys Pull Off Comeback Win

If you didn’t catch “Wicked for Good” in theaters this weekend, you might have seen some wizardry from the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Dallas hosted the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and quickly fell behind 21–0. But the Cowboys mounted a comeback, scoring 24 straight points to win 24–21.

Dak Prescott also made franchise history, surpassing Tony Romo as the Cowboys’ all-time leader in passing yards. Dallas will play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday — Thanksgiving — at their usual 3:25 p.m. kickoff time.

