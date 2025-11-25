6 Things to Know: Holiday traffic crunch, Huntwick reopens, and CVS to close

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Tuesday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, keeping you informed as you start your day.

In Washington, the federal indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been dismissed after a judge ruled the interim U.S. attorney’s appointment was invalid. And the Pentagon is now reviewing misconduct allegations involving Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly — a probe that could lead to a recall to active duty.

Meanwhile at the White House, President Donald Trump is set to host the annual turkey pardon ceremony, giving Gobble and Waddle a new home in North Carolina instead of a spot on the dinner table.

Back here at home, AAA is warning today could be the worst day of the year to hit the roads as Thanksgiving travel ramps up — though gas prices in Corpus Christi are holding steady. And on the Southside, Huntwick Avenue is officially back open, while a CVS on Airline and Alameda prepares to close its doors next month.

Let’s get into your Tuesday headlines.

THANKSGIVING DRIVING

If you’re planning on traveling to spend Thanksgiving with your family, you may want to leave soon. AAA says today is the worst day to drive. At least 73 million Americans will be hitting the roads over the holiday weekend.

To avoid peak travel, head out before noon or after 9 p.m.

The good news: AAA says gas prices have remained about the same as last year. Here in Corpus Christi, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.44.

TURKEY PARDON

President Donald Trump will host the annual White House turkey pardon ceremony today in the Rose Garden. It’s a presidential tradition that spans more than three decades.

Two turkeys will be spared from ending up on dinner tables. The birds — named Gobble and Waddle — will live out their days on a farm in North Carolina and be cared for by the poultry science department at North Carolina State University.

COMEY AND JAMES INDICTMENTS DISMISSED

Federal indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been dismissed.

A judge found that the appointment of interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan by the U.S. attorney general was invalid — and therefore, the indictments do not stand.

President Donald Trump handpicked Halligan for the role in Alexandria, Virginia. Within days, she brought cases against Comey and James, both of whom Trump has claimed targeted him politically. Both had pleaded not guilty.

SEN. MARK KELLY INVESTIGATION

The Pentagon is reviewing what it calls “serious allegations of misconduct” against Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

The probe centers on a video recently posted by a group of lawmakers with military backgrounds. In it, the group reminds U.S. service members they have a duty to disobey illegal orders.

The administration called the lawmakers’ comments “seditious” and “treason.” On Monday, the Pentagon said Kelly could be recalled to active duty to face a court-martial or administrative punishment.

Kelly has not yet issued a statement in response.

CVS LOCATION CLOSING

If you get your prescriptions at the CVS at Airline and Alameda, heads up — the pharmacy announced it’s closing on Dec. 10.

Several customers tell us they’ve received letters from CVS explaining their prescriptions are being transferred to another location, and signage at the store confirms the change.

If you use this pharmacy, check your letter or call CVS to confirm where and when your medications will be available. We’ll update you as more information is released.

HUNTWICK AVENUE REOPENS

Huntwick Avenue on the Southside is officially open again. The roadwork wrapped up on schedule and just in time for the holiday rush.

Construction began in July and included new concrete pavement, improved sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, and drainage upgrades.

Crews have finished the work, and the roadway from South Staples to the H-E-B Plus is now open to traffic. You may still see a flagger on-site as crews clean up sidewalks and clear debris, but traffic is moving normally.

