CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning! I’m Makaylah Chavez, your Sunrise neighborhood news reporter on KRIS 6 News. From a government shutdown and Texas redistricting battle, to a local hit-and-run investigation and a jet crash near NAS Kingsville — we’ve got the headlines that matter to you.

Let’s get into six things you’ll want to know today.

6 Things to Know: Government shutdown, Texas maps fight, and NAS jet crash

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

For the first time since 2018, the federal government is shut down. Some critical services, like those related to public safety, will continue. People will also still receive Social Security payments. Thousands of federal workers will not get paid until the shutdown ends, while others will be furloughed for the duration. The last shutdown happened under President Trump’s first administration in 2018 and lasted 35 days.

TEXAS REDISTRICTING HEARING

A court hearing is scheduled to take place today in El Paso over the state’s newly redistricted congressional maps. State lawmakers redrew the maps with the goal of making five more districts favor Republicans. A lawsuit brought on by the League of United Latin American Citizens aims to stop the map’s implementation ahead of the 2026 midterm election. The hearing is expected to last more than a week and will be presented before a three-judge panel.

MEDICINE TARIFF

New tariffs kick in today targeting pharmaceuticals coming into the United States. Last week, President Donald Trump announced new 100 percent tariffs on imported prescription medications. Trump says the tariffs will protect U.S. industries from foreign competition. Several big drugmakers have already announced plans to expand their production in the U.S.

HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

Corpus Christi police need help locating the driver of a black Jeep involved in a hit-and-run accident that left one person critically injured. Around 10 p.m. Sunday, a person in a wheelchair was crossing the intersection of Baldwin and Ayers when the accident happened. The vehicle fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

NAS JET CRASH

FAA investigators are heading to Kingsville after a naval aircraft crashed just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. According to DPS, the aircraft went down in an open field just south of the Naval Air Station. The pilot was able to eject and is okay after being checked out as a precaution. There was no one else on board.

TRU FRU RECALL

Tru Fru has recalled some of its freeze-dried fruit because it may contain metal fragments. The recall was issued by Georgia Nut Company, which manufactures the products. Affected items include Tru Fru freeze-dried strawberries in dark and white chocolate, as well as strawberries and creme. The products were sold at retailers including Target. There have been no reports of injuries.

