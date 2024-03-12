48-hours on the Border: Ride along with Border Patrol

CORRPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Patrolling the border is a 24/7 job for Border Patrol agents working to secure the South Texas border. At the moment, the Rio Grande Valley sector is not one of the busiest borders but still sees it's fair share of people attempting to cross into the country.

According to Agent Andres Garcia, Public Affairs Specialist said that the amount of people fluctuates.

"Most of the times it's going to be sunset, you know cause it's easier to conceal yourself at night. I know it sounds like a basic explanation but it works for them," Garcia said.

Border crossings in the Rio Grande Valley have decreased this fiscal year. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, last fiscal year in January the number of crossings were at 14,913 compared to this January's 7, 340. That's a 50% decrease.

While there is a decrease in the numbers, agents are still seeing activity in the RGV sector.

As long as the sun is not in the picture, it's easier for migrants to try and hide, KRIS 6 News went to the border to see first hand what the situation is like.

During the ride along, agents were alerted to movement, and Agent Christina Smallwood said they were able to locate two men in the brush.

"Both subjects will be transported to the McAllen stations where agents will run their bio-metrics, and depending on their immigration and criminal history, they will be processed accordingly," Smallwood said.

Situations like these happen in a matter of seconds. We asked to speak to the migrants but they refused. Agents tell us the men are from Mexico, they will gather their information before sending them to get processed.

"At times we do encounter suspects with a criminal history and sometimes we will encounter those with an extensive criminal history," Smallwood said.

For some migrants, it is not their first time crossing into the United States. Some have crossed and have been deported in the past.

Moments later agents spotted a guide also known as a "coyote" running from Border Patrol. Agents went after him and a K-9 was also called to help in the search, but after several minutes looking they could not locate him.

Agents say it is important to patrol and protect the border.

