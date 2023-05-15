3 dead, 2 officers wounded in New Mexico shooting

Three people were killed and two police officers were injured in an "active shooting" situation in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday.

According to the Farmington Police Department, the suspect was shot and killed when confronted by officers.

"The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," the police department said in a statement on Facebook.

Police have not said exactly where the shooting occurred. However, police have blocked off an area, which is mostly residential.

One of the wounded officers is a member of the Farmington Police Department, officials said, and the other officer works for New Mexico State Police.

The wounded officers were reportedly taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center, where they are said to be "stable."

Farmington is a city located in the northwest corner of New Mexico. It has a population of about 50,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

