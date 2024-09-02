2024 City of Corpus Christi Labor Day Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Municipal Court, and the Public Health District, will be closed on Monday, September 2, Labor Day.

311 Call Center:

Closed—Residents can still use the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. Search MYCC311 in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the app.

Solid Waste Operations :

Garbage and recycling will be collected on September 2

Brush items will be collected on September 2

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station/Collection Center: Closed

Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: Open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Public Libraries:

All Public Libraries will be closed on September 2

Animal Care Services :

Closed

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities :

Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center: Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Golf Courses:



Lozano Golf Center: Open , regular hours

, regular hours Oso Golf Course: Open, regular hours

Public Pools:



Collier Pool:

Open, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Lap Swim); 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Lap Swim); and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Open Swim)

Corpus Christi Natatorium: Open, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap Swim)

Splash Pads:



Bill Witt Park: Open , 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Cole Park: Open , 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Lindale Park: Open , 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Salinas Park: Open , 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. West Haven Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:



Walking Trails and Playground: Open from dawn to dusk.

from dawn to dusk. Learning Center & Restrooms: Closed

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After-Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed