Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2024 City of Corpus Christi Labor Day Schedule

Labor Day
KRIS 6 News
Labor Day
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Municipal Court, and the Public Health District, will be closed on Monday, September 2, Labor Day. 

311 Call Center:

  • Closed—Residents can still use the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices.  Search MYCC311 in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the app.

Solid Waste Operations:

  • Garbage and recycling will be collected on September 2
  • Brush items will be collected on September 2  
  • The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station/Collection Center: Closed
  • Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: Open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Public Libraries:

  • All Public Libraries will be closed on September 2

Animal Care Services:

  • Closed

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities:

Tennis Centers:

  • H-E-B Tennis Center:  Closed
  • Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Golf Courses:

  • Lozano Golf Center: Open, regular hours
  • Oso Golf Course: Open, regular hours

Public Pools:

  • Collier Pool:
    • Open, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Lap Swim); 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Lap Swim); and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Open Swim)
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium: Open, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap Swim)

Splash Pads:

  • Bill Witt Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Cole Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Lindale Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Salinas Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • West Haven Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

  • Walking Trails and Playground: Open from dawn to dusk.
  • Learning Center & Restrooms: Closed

Senior Centers:            Closed

Recreation Centers:     Closed

After-Hour Kid Power:  Closed

Gymnasiums:               Closed 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops