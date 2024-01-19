15 cozy winter clothing items to keep you warm during a chill

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Winter can be a glorious season of sleigh rides, snowball fights and trips to the skating rink. But it’s a lot less fun if your fingers are numb and your teeth are chattering. Even if you aren’t one of those people who are always cold, a lot of us are in the middle of that situation right now!

The solution? Tackle all those cold-weather activities in comfy, cozy, extra-warm attire. Here are several toasty clothing options to protect you from the elements all season long. Now grab some hot cocoa and head outside!

$26.99-$29.99 at Amazon

The first rule of dressing for cold weather? Layer up! Start with these soft, fleece-lined long johns as your base layer and you’ll add some comfort to your outfit, too. The thermal underwear is super-stretchy, so there’s no bunching or chafing under your clothes.

This long underwear is created to hold in body heat, but the items are also made of a thin, breathable material that won’t make the rest of your outfit look bulky. And there’s no need to worry about sweating on a strenuous cold weather hike; the moisture-wicking material is formulated to keep you dry.

$49.98 (was $89.99) at Walmart

If it’s freezing outside, you’re going to need a cozy coat, and puffer jackets are the coziest of them all. To protect your core from the sub-zero temperatures and brutal wind chills, try the quilted puffer from Steven Madden. Put this roomy, water-resistant coat on over a fuzzy sweater, and you’ll be well-insulated from any freezing rain, snow or hail the winter day may hold.

The hood is lined with plush faux shearling fabric for extra softness, and the jacket itself has six colors in stock. Forgot your gloves? No worries — just thrust your hands into the large, puffy pockets in front!

$8 at Target

When you come in from the cold and kick off your snow boots, you want to pull something warm and fuzzy onto your tootsies, pronto. These faux fur slipper socks are a big hit among Target shoppers and work well for around the house.

These slippers are designed to be soft and furry without being so warm that your feet sweat. They have non-slip bottoms and are available at a reasonable price, so pick a set up today!

$17.99 at Amazon

You don’t want to let extreme temperatures keep you from running errands, playing outdoor sports or grabbing coffee with a friend. Still, when it’s really cold, your typical trousers might not suffice to keep your legs warm.

Luckily, you can slip on these stretchy Thermajane long johns to wear under your clothes. They’re made of a fleece-lined, non-chafing material that stretches with your body and wicks away moisture, too. And right now, you can get them in at least a dozen different colors, so you can wear them as comfy PJ bottoms with a long T-shirt.

$128 at Anthropologie

Big, fuzzy sweaters are the name of the game in below-freezing weather. An added bonus? They’re also super trendy right now. Here’s a styling tip: Throw your chunky sweater on over a long-sleeved T-shirt and pair it with fitted jeans or leggings.

This versatile, slouchy sweater from Anthropologie comes in four soft, pretty colors. It’s meant to be oversized, so if you want a closer fit, order a size down. (Sizes range from XXS to XL.)

$99 at Nordstrom

These softly supple, cashmere-lined gloves of leather are the most stylish way to avoid frostbitten fingers. And if you find yourself on a freezing street corner and need to use your smartphone, you can do so without taking your gloves off. They have touchscreen-compatible fingertips!

The gloves are slightly longer than average, so your wrists stay nice and warm as well. You can buy them in either black or saddle.

$19 (was $35) at Urban Outfitters

You may not be a hat person, but on cold days, they’re really non-negotiable. And if it’s the aesthetic that bothers you, consider buying a stylish one. Haven’t you seen the photos of stars like Kylie Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens sporting fuzzy fur bucket hats on their travels?

This extra soft bucket hat from Urban Outfitters, which comes in four colors, happens to be on sale for nearly half price right now. But scoop it up soon. The deal is for a limited time only.

$6.96-$9.96 (was $19.99) at Old Navy

There’s a reason you see Hallmark movie heroines prancing around in big, snuggly scarves. They scream “cozy.” They’re also a great way to add some texture and a pop of color to your outfit.

This one from Old Navy, which comes in three color combinations, is a fan favorite. It’s long and soft and cozy, and comes in neutral or pastel colors that go well with everything. And right now, it’s on sale for 30% off.

$160 at Amazon

Winter activities like sledding and snowboarding may be fun, but the amusement ends fast if your feet get cold and wet. Luckily, you can prevent this issue with a pair of waterproof, seam-sealed boots. And this pair from Sorel has a Sherpa pile snow cuff to keep you even warmer.

Made from nubuck leather with rubber soles, these boots have a reputation for sturdiness and durability. For extra cold days, you can add a removable felt liner made of a patented ThermoPlus material, which gives you yet another layer of softness and warmth. The best part? A pair of boots from this iconic brand is a timeless classic.

$79.99-$99.99 at Amazon

If it’s really, truly, brutally cold out there, you might consider a battery-powered, heated jacket. This one from Soljikye is constructed with a waterproof, softshell fabric and a silver ion lining known for its excellent thermal insulation.

Just press the button in the chest area, and the jacket will start heating up your core within three seconds. The battery will last for 8-9 hours on the low setting, 5-6 hours on the medium setting, and 3-3.5 hours on the high setting. There’s even a USB port so you can charge your devices.

$14.99-$32.99 at Amazon

On bitter cold days, when one layer of pants isn’t enough, you want your thermal underwear to feel like a second skin. These long johns are made of a stretchable fabric (92% polyester and 8% spandex) that lets you forget you’re even wearing a base layer. They don’t constrict movement, bunch up or chafe under your outer clothes.

These thermal plants are fleece-lined for softness and specifically designed to retain body heat. They are breathable and wick moisture away, so you’ll want to grab a few pairs today.

$21.99 at Amazon

Are you one of those people who can’t ever seem to warm up your feet — even inside? Consider buying a pair of Heat Holders slipper socks. They’re made of a high-performance thermal yarn that’s seven times warmer than typical cotton socks, according to the company. They’re currently available in five colors.

Heading outside? Heat Holders Men’s Original Thermal Socks use similarly heavy bulk yarn — and are also said to be seven times warmer than basic cotton socks.

$18.99 (was $29.99) at Amazon

Whether you’re dressing for the ski slopes or the golf course on a chilly day, you can’t go wrong with a fleece-lined base layer. And compression shirts can have health benefits, too, helping to boost blood circulation and faster recovery times after strenuous exercise.

They’re not just for workouts, either. Thermajohn shirts are known for their moisture-wicking properties and great stretchability, so you can wear them any time you need some extra protection from the cold. You can get them in crew neck, mock neck, turtle neck, or V-neck, and they are available in five colors right now.

$20 at Target

You might not be a long scarf person, but you still may need an extra layering piece for a jaunt in sub-zero temperatures. In that case, this double-layered faux shearling scarf can keep your neck warm. If you’re heading into an icy wind and need a snugger fit, you can pull a loop tie to bring the soft warmness even closer.

This scarf also easy to clean, since you can just toss it in the washing machine at the end of the day. And the cream color is neutral enough to match anything, so you can wear it with different coats.

$22.99 at Amazon

Technically, hand warmers don’t fall under the category of clothing. But if you’re looking to add a little cozy comfort to your cold weather get-up, you’ll want one of these inexpensive gadget with you. When charged, these hand warmers heat up within three seconds. You get two in each pack.

On days when a cold wind slices through your mittens, gloves or pockets, slip these electric hand warmers inside and get some relief. They are rechargeable and provide up to 16 hours of heat per charge. You can even put them in your socks!

