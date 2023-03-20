10 private Islands for an exclusive getaway

You are longing for a vacation, and you really want to get away from it all. How about a private island? You can have your own little slice of paradise while still enjoying all the comforts and amenities of home.

Vacationing on a private island would be an unforgettable experience, and with Vrbo, it’s possible. So whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a family adventure, plenty of beautiful hideaways are scattered across the world that fit the bill perfectly.

Imagine spending your days lounging on the beach or exploring the local area. Whatever you choose to do, you’re sure to have a fantastic time. Check out these island rentals that are can currently get away to.

Escape to the private island of Middle Cay for a luxurious tropical getaway just 45 minutes by plane from Florida. The 2-acre oasis has two villas with Caribbean views, a pool overlooking the ocean, multiple lounge spaces and outdoor dining areas perfect for enjoying seafood feasts or beachside barbecues.

Guests have access to three boats and captains who can take you to neighboring islands, heavenly swimming holes and secret fishing spots, or you can enjoy water sports such as kayaking, paddle boarding and snorkeling. Housekeepers clean the villas daily, and three meals prepared by a chef provide the perfect fuel for a day outdoors or a relaxing morning lounging in bed.

This island rental is available from $6,899 per night for up to 16 people.

Run by two friends and their community, this unique paradise has five detached wooden houses built in traditional style and expertly renovated, along with 10 glamping tents. There’s room to sleep up to 100 people.

Amenities include several saunas, a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi and fully equipped kitchens. And there are plenty of activities, such as sunset tours, swimming with seals and orienteering games around the island. The owners’ boats provide access year-round, so you can experience these timeless moments whenever you’d like.

Rent this island getaway from $2,668 per night for up to 100 people.

Enjoy a colorful getaway at Red Snapper Cabana at King Lewey Island Resort in Placencia Cayes, Belize. The overwater cabana has everything you need for a vacation, from a sitting porch perfect overlooking the Caribbean Sea for soaking up the sun to fully appointed luxuries like 1,400-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets, delicious breakfasts and welcome drinks.

For those looking for even more indulgence during their stay, check out the full-service restaurant and bar with à la carte menus and all-inclusive food and beverage plans.

Up to four people can enjoy this Caribbean escape starting at $295 a night.

No passport is necessary for this stunning sizeable private estate in the Thimble Islands. Enjoy breathtaking sunrises and sunsets from every side of the island and relax in the elegant home, fully equipped with a large kitchen and dining room, central air and stunning grounds.

This one-of-a-kind destination is easily accessible by a ferry boat that runs hourly all day, so you don’t have to worry about transport. Plus, if you’d like to bring your boat, there’s a dock on the island. The guest house is perfect for hosting family reunions or gatherings of up to 30 people, making this property an ideal spot for any special occasion.

This unique island rental is available from $1,188 per night for up to 12 people.

This beautiful 15,000-square-meter paradise boasts breathtaking views of the open sea on one side and a serene bay on the other. This private island in Ciénaga Cholon (near Cartagena, Colombia) is designed for anyone who dreams of island exploration and aquatic activities. This estate includes a luxurious five-bedroom home with two queen beds in each.

The front of the property features an elevated sunrise deck perfect for sunbathing or sipping your morning coffee while watching the sunrise. There’s also a large dock in the back with multiple sunbeds and a cozy cabana, so you can enjoy tranquil afternoons overlooking Cholon Bay. You’ll also have access to a 23-foot recreational boat to explore nearby islands like Islas del Rosario or cruise around Cholon.

This stunning getaway starts at $2,000 a night for up to 20 people.

Escape the ordinary and experience luxe island living in a two-bedroom, two-bath thatch roof over-water bungalow. The house features solid mahogany floors and furniture throughout. With more than 1,500 square feet of decking, you can take in the views of the Caribbean Sea and Mayan Mountains from your private paradise.

An island-style kitchen with granite countertops awaits your personal chef, who prepares three gourmet meals each day. Then, take a dip into the 30-foot-deep protected blue lagoon, illuminated by blue LED lighting at night, or explore nearby snorkeling spots by day. Amenities included meals, beverages, concierge services and caretakers.

Enjoy this unforgettable getaway from $1,995 a night for up to four people.

Gaze upon a paradise of extraordinary beauty at this all-inclusive private island 15 minutes off the coast of Placencia, Belize. Surrounded by the crystal clear Caribbean Sea and its own live coral reef, this rare 2.2-acre coral island boasts white sandy beaches and gentle waves lapping against its shores.

Enjoy five 1,000-plus-square-foot villas and luxury treatment like chef-prepared meals, concierge services and on-site massages. The heart of Kanu is the massive thatch-roofed central palapa with a large swimming pool, communal kitchen, bar, and living area.

This certified Gold Standard Property starts at $5,560 a night for up to 20 people.

Escape to the pristine beauty of this private island in the coastal town of Cedar Key. Step into the main house, an idyllic dwelling boasting 180-degree panoramic views, a spacious open kitchen and living area and plenty of seating for family dinners or entertaining. Take in the sights of the stunning outdoor scenery with a wraparound deck offering a serving bar and comfy seating areas.

Explore your picturesque surroundings on a boat or one of the four kayaks provided. For entertainment, choose from shuffleboard under the house, horseshoe pits and a fire pit area (perfect for roasting marshmallows) and fish or crab directly off the dock.

You can rent this home overlooking the water starting at $1,100 a night for up to 15 people.

Located just a 10-minute boat ride from Granada, this luxurious villa offers exceptional comfort with two king ensuite bedrooms in the main house and two stylish pool pavilion bedrooms. With air conditioning and ceiling fans, Wi-Fi coverage throughout, and luxury linens, you won’t want for anything.

Enjoy incredible views of the lake from all angles. First, dine alfresco on the terrace, pool house area or lower garden terrace. Then, take a dip in the 12-meter infinity pool, stretch on the exotic hardwood yoga platform overlooking the water or take advantage of complimentary kayaks to explore the other charming islands nearby.

This private paradise is available for up to eight people from $791 a night.

Enjoy a private island paradise only a three-minute boat ride from the mainland dock and parking in Marathon, Florida. East Sister Rock Island offers an incredible getaway, with more than 5,000 square feet of living area, including a Bahamian-style house with 19 sliding glass doors and a covered veranda providing a dazzling 360-degree view.

With several amenities, such as a swimming pool, regulation-size pool table and kayaks, you can have fun while enjoying the sights and sounds of the ocean all around you. To top it all off, watch an awe-inspiring sunrise every morning followed by sensational sunsets every night.

This secluded tropical island starts at $1,943 a night for up to six guests.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.