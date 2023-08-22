What to know about the tropical depression approaching Texas

Heavy rain is expected in south Texas Tuesday as a tropical depression moves ashore.

Tropical Depression Nine is moving westward in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move ashore over south Texas on Tuesday, where it will mainly affect the Rio Grande Valley.

As of Monday evening, the storm is still designated by a number. Storms are not named unless their winds reach a minimum sustained speed of 39mph.

The storm is likely to gain some strength due to its position over warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters say. If it crosses the 39mph wind speed mark, it will become Tropical Storm Harold.

As of Monday, the storm is forecast to reach maximum wind speeds around 45mph, well short of the 74mph threshold that defines a category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm will nonetheless bring heavy rainfall to areas of southern Texas, which may cause flash floods. The storm may cause coastal flooding through Tuesday morning as it moves ashore. Isolated tornadoes are possible, forecasters say.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin are two other named storms.

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to bring heavy rainfall and risks of flooding and landslides to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the next few days. It may also bring tropical storm conditions to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Further east, Tropical Storm Gert is expected to diminish or dissipate in short order, due to high winds and relatively dry conditions.

