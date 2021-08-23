Saharan Dust returns to the Coastal Bend this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

This week begins on a dry note, but will eventually end up soggy by the weekend. You can leave your umbrella behind on this Monday as a drier weather pattern sets up across our area. Expect just enough moisture in the atmosphere to keep conditions humid and South Texas Hot each of the next couple of afternoons.

Temperatures will hover near average in the middle 90s, while heat indices or “feels like” temperatures soar into the low 100s. If you have respiratory sensitivities, you’ll do best to spend time indoors as another thick plume of Saharan Dust returns to the Coastal Bend. This will make for hazy skies and glowing red sunsets as we progress through the week.

Expect rain in the forecast for the end of the week. Tropical moisture will begin to move back in on Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms becoming more numerous into the week. The KRIS 6 Weather Team will be keeping an eye on the tropics as model guidance hints toward the possibility of some development in the Caribbean Sea later this weekend. Otherwise the tropics are looking quiet for this time of the season— and we’ll take it!

Have a great day!