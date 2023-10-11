Rain leaving Coastal Bend for a few days; sunny and warmer through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mid-level disturbance associated with the remnants of Lidia has moved east of the Coastal Bend, ending rain chances until next Wednesday. Expect warming through Friday, then mild and dry conditions from the weekend into the middle of next week. The mid-level disturbance only generated modest rainfall totals locally, but over an inch fell across northern and western parts of the Coastal Bend. Lesser atmospheric moisture and clearing skies will allow afternoon temperatures to warm into the middle to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. A cold front arriving Friday night will usher cooler and drier air on a gusty north wind. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s this weekend through most of next week, with overnight readings around 70 through Friday, then dropping to the middle to lower 60s behind the front.

Rainfall over the next week will be at a premium. Behind the Friday night cold front, isolated showers will develop in the Brush Country and through the Middle Rio Grande Plains early Saturday, but none of that is expected along the coastal communities. Skies will be mostly sunny midday Saturday, so viewing conditions for annular eclipse will be ideal. A week from now, next Wednesday, a strong disturbance slides south from the Northern High Plains and will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

The tropical outlook is good for the Texas coast. Tropical Storm Sean was named early today but is far away, in the deep tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles southwest of Cabo Verde. This system will not intensify significantly and will remain over open waters. No other tropical activity is noted.

