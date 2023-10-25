Mostly cloudy, windy and warm; good chance of showers and storms tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical moisture will combine with a vigorous upper-air disturbance to bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend tonight and Thursday. Above normal temperatures will persist with low rain chances Friday through Sunday, then a strong cold front arrives early Monday to change the pattern significantly. In the meantime, expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s as a strong southeasterly wind keeps high humidity levels in place through the weekend. Overnights will drop only into the middle to lower 70s. Rainfall totals tonight and Thursday may reach an inch in places, with only stray showers expected Friday through Sunday.

The big changes come in the pre-dawn hours Monday, with Canadian air sweeping into the Coastal Bend on a strong north wind. Highs early next week will only manage the 60s, with lows dipping into the 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts will be slight, but the cloudy, damp and windy conditions will hinder Halloween outdoor activities. Conditions begin to moderate as dry high pressure builds into the region midweek.

In the tropics, activity continues both in the Eastern Pacific and the Atlantic Basins. Hurricane Tammy remains a well organized system but will merge with a cold front the next couple of days and does not pose a threat to land. In the Eastern Pacific, what was Atlantic Tropical Depression 21 has moved across Central American and is now west of Nicaragua. It is renamed 92E and has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone again by early next week. Moisture from this system and from the dissipating Hurricane Otis may contribute to our rainfall here in South Texas over the coming week.

