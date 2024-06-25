Hot Taco Tuesday! 'Feels like' temps will near 110ºF this afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today's variety: spicy. Be sure to practice heat safety this afternoon!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



'Feels like' temps near 110ºF

Spotty showers along the sea breeze

Better rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, stray shower possible

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific day!