Hot Taco Tuesday! 'Feels like' temps will near 110ºF this afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Today's variety: spicy. Be sure to practice heat safety this afternoon!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Feels like' temps near 110ºF
- Spotty showers along the sea breeze
- Better rain chances this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, stray shower possible
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a terrific day!