Viewers weigh in on our coverage of Trump's 'bloodbath' comments

The messages viewers like you often leave us on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline reflect just how divided we are as a nation, with recent remarks made by former President Donald Trump sparking controversy and serving as a political Rorschach test.

"Now, if I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that'll be the least of it," Trump said at a campaign event earlier this week while talking about the possibility of an increasing trade war with China over auto manufacturing.

SEE MORE: Trump warns of a 'bloodbath' if he loses election in November

Trump's comments are often polarizing, with many of you expressing your support or disdain. So these latest remarks from the former president spurred many of you to call in.

Raymond said: "So I was watching the gentleman on Scripps News this morning trying to justify Mr. Trump’s behavior and I’ll be honest with you, I put it on mute every time you do that. I mean, there are certain things he can say, but there are certain things you guys shouldn’t let him repeat on TV. "

Meanwhile, Deborah from Pennsylvania said: "You’re slanting things. You’re changing words to make him look like he’s saying things he’s not saying. He did not say the bloodbath thing. He said 'the autoworkers,' and I heard you bleep it out. So you’re changing words, and we’re not dumb. We can see it."

Some of you took issue not just with our reporting here at Scripps News, but with all of professional journalism.

One viewer on YouTube wrote: "No minimally observant person trusts legacy media to be on the level."

SEE MORE: How Scripps News balances coverage of Biden and Trump

We are on the level — or at least we very much want to and try to be. We've also taken great steps to report on this story with context and clarity by leaving out sensationalism so that you can decide for yourself whether Trump's rhetoric was valid or whether it crossed a line.

But maybe since we're hearing both positive and negative reactions to this particular comment, it could be a sign we're leaving important room for you to decide for yourself.

As always, we welcome your feedback on this topic or any others that are on your mind. In fact, some of our new programs have spurred your feedback — like our newly launched limited-run series "Hindsight," in which we revisit stories that have faded from the headlines.

Deborah from Ohio said: "I really appreciate your show 'Hindsight' … because I always wonder, like, what happened afterwards? ... I’m just totally in love with this program. Thank you for putting it on."

SEE MORE: Viewer Spotlight: Our effort to present fact-based, unbiased news

"Hindsight" airs on Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET, and this week we take a look at the wide-ranging impact of the deadly Station nightclub fire in Rhode Island. Following up on major stories of the day is a hallmark of what we do here at Scripps News because all news is local to someone, and our reporters and producers live and work in communities big and small all across the country.

In the meantime, we want to follow up with you. Contact us anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline.

You may even hear your call on air!

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com