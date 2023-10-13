14 trunk-or-treating kits to turn your car into a Halloween masterpiece

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Trick-or-treating is so last decade. Meanwhile, that trendy twist on the practice — trunk-or-treat gatherings — continues to gain steam.

Of course, candy and costumes are still the central focus of this modern Halloween tradition. But at a trunk-or-treat, people gather in a parking lot. Then all the little ghosts and goblins (and Disney princesses and superheroes) collect their Kit Kats and Skittles from the trunks of cars and minivans.

Decorating those trunks can be a lot of fun for adults, especially those with a competitive edge! Will you have the scariest/coolest/funniest trunk in the lot this year?

MORE: The most popular Halloween candy in each state

You can create your own Halloween-themed masterpiece with streamers, posters, balloons and other props. Or, you can just buy a trunk-or-treat decorating kit. If that’s the way you’re leaning, you might consider these frighteningly fun options.

$31.99 at Amazon

This impressive display isn’t too scary, but it sure screams, “Come check me out!” Sure, it’s a little labor-intensive (you’ll be blowing up 75 balloons). But you’ll also be transforming your trunk into a party on wheels, with special guest appearances from a ghost, a spider, a bat and a skeleton!

$19.98 at Walmart

This green monster (who will remind you of Frankenstein) couldn’t be easier to set up. You’ll basically just affix nine pieces of cardstock to your car, and you’re done. Not only that, but it’s one of the cheaper options out there.

MORE: 9 chic Halloween decorations for adult fans of the holiday

$49.99 at Oriental Trading Company

Turn your trunk into a home for smiling ghosts. The set includes a green tablecloth to cover your car’s interior, a black metallic table skirt, five pieces of cardstock, and a vinyl inflatable ghost to stand sentry.

$17.99 (was $18.99) at Amazon

There’s nothing quite like giant googly eyes to make a monster look funny. Even with 11 teeth (including fangs), this guy just makes your trunk look like a silly place to hang out (and maybe score some Tootsie Rolls). Originally $18.99, this kit is on sale for 5% off right now.

$24.99 at Walmart

This giant Dalmatian puppy decorating set includes a large polyester tablecloth for its face, some red fabric for its tongue, 27 cardboard facial features and six glue sets to stick it all on. If you’ve got little kiddos, you could dress them up as Dalmations, too!

$29.99 at Oriental Trading Company

For a unique twist, you could go with a fun big-top circus theme. This item includes six paper hanging fans in different sizes, eight pieces of cardstock and a striped table skirt.

MORE: Taylor Swift fans are creating Eras Tour-themed Halloween decor for their homes

$14.99 at Amazon

Show your love for the Sanderson sisters and Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” with this trunk decorating kit, which includes a big banner plus string and glue to hang it with. It’s simple and perfect for the spooky season.

$97.32 at Walmart

Want to make a giant (purple) statement at this year’s trunk-or-treat gathering? You might have to dress up your car with this 32-piece decoration set. Yes, you’ll be transforming your vehicle into a silly monster with inflatable beach balls for eyes and a 108-inch red tablecloth for his very lengthy tongue. But if you’re coming to the party, why not be the belle of the ball?

$84.99 at Oriental Trading Company

By now, you may be over the pumpkin spice lattes — and already pining for warm weather again. Well, you’ve got a long wait until summer. On the other hand, you could make your own reality and host a tropical Halloween this year. Invite your friends, because this decorative set comes with 12 straw beachcomber hats and 12 floral leis.

$34.99 at Amazon

Talk about a party on wheels! With this trunk-or-treat set, you can adorn your car with balloons, paper fans, a tassel banner, a smiling jack-o’-lantern, a friendly white ghost and two bats.

$45.99 at Amazon

Will kids dare to approach your car if it’s dressed up like this ferocious shark? They will if you blast “Baby Shark” on repeat from the car stereo! (On second thought, maybe don’t do that.) With 33 pieces of paperboard and three tassels, this kit might take some time to set up. But it does come with three sheets of double-sided tape.

$38.99 at Amazon

Part spooky, party funny — is the skeleton trying to juggle? — this decorative look will definitely attract lots of candy seekers. If you place the candy basket in the middle, they’ll have to reach into his mouth to grab it! This kit is only moderately labor-intensive to put up, with six pieces of paperboard, 12 balloons, six paper fans and one tinsel garland.

$11.99 at Amazon

Do the kids at your trunk-or-treat want candy? Well, they’ll have get past this friendly spider first! This kit includes four huge eyes, 10 legs, fangs and double-sided tape.

$9.99 at Amazon

Turn your car into a … car! This decorative kit isn’t exactly from Disney Pixar’s “Cars,” but fans of the movie will get the point. And the decorations couldn’t be easier to set up: Just wrap the stretchy covering over the back of your car and attach the eight cardstock parts with the provided glue dots.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.