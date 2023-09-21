Taylor Swift gets over 35,000 new registered voters with single post

With a single post to her fans, Miss Americana managed to snag over 35,000 new U.S. registered voters.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, to urge her 272 million followers to register for the upcoming midterm elections.

“Are you registered to vote yet? I’ve been lucky to see so many of you guys at my U.S. shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you are ready to use them in our elections this year!” Swift said in her story post.

She then linked to vote.org, a nonprofit organization that offers voter guides for all U.S. states and voter registration services.

After her post, Nick Morrow, the communication director of Vote.org, shared that the website was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes on Tuesday, emphasizing the significance of the number. As a true Swiftie, he knew that was her favorite number.

“13! Let’s just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned!,” said Morrow.

On Wednesday, the organization’s CEO, Andrea Hailey, shared the final numbers Swift brought in from her single post, saying that Swift helped the site register more than 35,000 new voters on Tuesday.

“That’s up 22.5% from last year on Voter Registration Day! That means 35 thousand more voices have the potential to influence local, state, and national elections, making every vote count,” said Hailey.

Hailey also said that as of Tuesday, they had 50,000 verified voters. This verification reduces the likelihood of any issues arising when casting a vote.

Over 1 million people visited the site Tuesday, and Hailey notes that registrations for 18-year-olds saw a notable 115% increase compared to last year’s National Voter Registration Day.

“Wanna know something even more wild? We see an 849% increase here compared to 2021. 849%! This generation’s eagerness to participate is a game changer. They are the future, and their energy will shape the outcomes of upcoming elections,” said Hailey.

