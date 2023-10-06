Taylor Swift fans are creating Eras Tour-themed Halloween decor for their homes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You already knew that Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour costumes were sure to be big this Halloween. But were you expecting Swift-themed yard decorations?

TikTok videos featuring spooktacular Eras-inspired decorations are going viral. And, creating your own creepy-cool Eras displays is easier than you might think, whether you are decorating inside or outside.

Just ask Katelyn McLaughlin, who turned her front yard into a tribute to Swift and her many iterations over the years. She dressed skeletons in costumes inspired by a few of Swift’s most iconic looks, including her cheerleader outfit from “You Belong With Me” and her red-and-black catsuit from the “Reputation” era.

On her TikTok account @witchyswifty, McLaughlin shared the final product, setting it to the tune of “Look What You Made Me Do.” She adds a caption that says that she hopes Swift sees the video. Same, girl!

And she’s not the only one. Check out this example from TikTok account @mags_reverie. The Michigan-based TikTokker showed off a video of a Swift-centric Halloween yard that she stumbled upon in her neighborhood. Watch it here:

As you can see, this Swiftie created a skeleton display featuring a bony tribute to each of Swift’s iconic eras. A skeleton display inside the house features a spooky Swift in a blonde wig holding up a sign that asks “You OK?” which is, of course, a nod to that iconic scene in her 2009 “You Belong With Me” music video.

There is also a light-up letter board (like this one) that reads “Halloween (Taylor’s Version).”

If you want to create your own Eras-inspired Halloween display, you could go a similar route by dressing up a few skeletons in blonde wigs and costumes like the above examples. Or, consider making a Travis Kelce and Swift display by dressing up one skeleton in a Chiefs Kelce jersey with a football helmet.

Then deck out another skeleton in an Eras outfit or Swift’s laid-back game-day apparel. For reference, she wore a black shirt and Area crystal-cut jean shorts to last Sunday’s game. Naturally, the shorts sold out on retail sites almost immediately … although they’re now in stock at Area at least and you can buy them for $695. She also wore Christian Louboutin boots that Page Six says cost $1,795.

Now, those prices really are scary. You might want to substitute in some cheaper alternatives for the skeletons in your yard.

