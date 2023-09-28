Starbucks’ new drinkware lineup will get you in the mood for Halloween

Starbucks is likely not the first place you think of when it comes to Halloween shopping, but the coffee chain has launched a new line of drinkware that is sure to make your mornings a bit spookier.

The coffee giant’s new Halloween-inspired drinkware includes tumblers and cold cups for cold brew fans, mugs for everyone who likes warm drinks in the chilly October weather and more. The items are hitting shelves at participating Starbucks stores now for a limited time, while supplies last.

If you purchase one of the reusable cups, you can receive a 10-cent discount on your order if you bring it on your next coffee run. Starbucks Rewards members will also receive an additional 25 Stars.

Take a look at some of the Halloween-inspired items you’ll find in cafes now:

Glow-in-the-Dark Green Drip Cold Cup

Starbucks

Priced at $29.95, the Green Drip Cold Cup holds 24 ounces of your favorite cold brew or other cold beverage. It even glows in the dark for those mornings when you’re up before the sun.

Black Bling Cold Cup

Starbucks

Available in 24-ounce, 16-ounce or as a keychain, the Black Bling Cold Cups are priced at $29.95, $25.95 and $15.95. While the cups may not look like anything too special in the dark, they have a “pop of color” when in the light.

Calavera Skull Mug

Starbucks

For those that love to sit outside and enjoy the fall weather with a cup of coffee, the $16.95 Calavera Skull Mug holds 14 ounces of your favorite warm drink.

It is available only at Starbucks locations inside Target stores, but if you don’t have one, you can instead find the Pink Pumpkin Mug at your local Starbucks for $14.95.

Halloween Reusable Hot Cup 6 Pack

Starbucks

You’ll find a 6-pack of 16-ounce reusable hot cups in a variety of Halloween designs for $19.95. The cups include three pumpkin designs, two ghosts and one with both pumpkins and ghosts.

Of course, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is also back on the menu along with a new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

Happy Halloween!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.