Southside Goodwill struck by truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Just after opening at 9 am on Monday, the Goodwill at the corner of Staples Street and Saratoga Blvd was struck by a truck. The building was hit in the back, right side of the store through a large window.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department on scene said the woman driving the truck was going to donate, but she blacked out and when she came to, she was inside the store.

There were no injuries inside the store and the driver of the truck was uninjured as well.

A Goodwill spokesperson said the Goodwill will be closed until they can determine if there is any structual damage to the building.

