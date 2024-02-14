You can send a Valentine’s Day card to children in St. Jude and other hospitals

Valentine’s Day may get a lot of hype over gifts and dinners, but at the heart of it all is spreading love and joy to others. Sending a Valentine to a child who needs love and support is a meaningful way to share the spirit of this holiday.

Several children’s hospitals around the country have programs where anyone can send a virtual Valentine to patients. Can you imagine the smile on their faces when they receive their own Valentine today?

Sending a Valentine to any of the several hospitals we found participating in a Valentine’s Day card giveaway is simple and free! It takes just a minute of your time, and it will bring joy to a child and their family going through a difficult time in their lives.

We went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Send a Free Valentine e-card website and were thrilled to see the different options available to make the Valentine special. And, all of the designs feature art created by St. Jude survivors.

Once you get to the site, you only have to move through three easy steps:

Click the ‘Create a Card’ button. Look through the different e-card designs available. There are several adorable options you can choose. After you choose your card, you can either write a personalized message or include a pre-written message. Sign your card and click send. That’s it!

We sent a couple of cards in mere minutes, and it made us feel amazing.

If you’re looking for other hospitals where kids can use a special Valentine’s Day message, here are additional locations that have similar e-card programs:

Add more kindness to your Valentine’s Day by giving some love to kids and families who can use the extra encouragement.

