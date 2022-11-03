TROUBLESHOOTERS: Foot Problems

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You've no doubt seen the commercials for The Good Feet Store.

There's one located at the corner of Airline and Mc Ardle.

Several weeks ago, an elderly Corpus Christi woman told us she went there because her feet were hurting.

She walked out with a new pair of shoes, and inserts, but she told us, not only did her feet still hurt, by the time she would finish paying for everything, her bank account would really be hurting !

With financing, over 3-4 years, total approximate cost ? $4,000.00 !

So she asked the Troubleshooters for help.

Matilde Pena remembers the conversation she had with the person who waited on her when she went to the store in September.

"And he asked me how much income I was receiving," she told us, to which we asked,

"Wait ! Wait ! Wait ! Wait ! He asked you how much income you have ? Yeah. Receiving monthly. And I told him. And then he asked me 'do you have a house ?"

After answering more questions, Pena remembers signing the bill.

"And when I signed, I noticed the bill was two thousand and some. I said, 'oh my God, what did I do?"

Written in large red letters at the top of the receipt she showed us, it clearly says ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

So we asked "when you signed the bill, did you see anywhere on it, did you check the bill, and did you see where it said 'All Sales Are Final ?' Well after I signed the bill, he told me all sales are final. I didn't look at the bill, I looked at the amount."

The amount on the bill...2553. 55.

It would be financed thru Wells Fargo Bank.

Pena's already made the first of many monthly payments of $89.00 and change.

"Uh, 4 years. It will be $4438.00. And 3 years, will be $3876. 27. And I said 'what about if this don't work ? And he said, 'no, if it don't work, just come back and we'll put another insert in there."

The Troubleshooters contacted The Good Feet corporate office in Carlsbad, California, and on Wednesday, November 2nd, we spoke with Ryan Gray. He owns Good Feet.

He described the company as a family-owned business that has always put its customers first.

He also mentioned that they record all transactions for training purposes, and that they would review this one.

He also promised to contact Ms. Pena.

She is elderly, and on a fixed income.

She told us she contacted a local attorney, the BBB, and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid for help before contacting us.

