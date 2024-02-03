Odem Water System Upgrade project is set to start next week

As KRIS 6 News reported in September, the City of Odem decided to use American Rescue Plan Federal Relief money to address water issues.

Gene Mcwhorter on Klein Avenue would like to see that happen.

"I use the water for drinking, bathing and watering the yard,” Mcwhorter said.

Mcwhorter has lived in Odem since the 1970's and he's only had one problem.

"The quality has been good, but the water pressure has been low. That's my only complaint,” Mcwhorter said.

As far as Hayden Sagers concerned everything is running fine in his home but if the city can improve overall, that's what he looks forward too.

"Running out of water would be really bad so if they're going to upgrade it that means they're going to fix it. All power to them. Let's progress there,” Sagers said.

Concerns don't stop there. Mayor David Maldonado said that the water pumps have been one of the main issues on his agenda.

"This one pump is providing water for the entire community including restaurants and schools,” Maldonado said. “Our main concern since the beginning is if this pump goes out. What do we do?”

Maldonado said that same pump has also been leaking a significant amount of water. In his eyes, that's money down the drain and even more reason to get it fixed.

"We had a meeting with potential contractors. The bid was awarded to TTC, a company out of marble falls,” Maldonado said.

A half a million-dollar project will include the contractor installing 3 horizontal pumps the city needs. Which will require less maintenance and it will also improve water pressure, exactly what residents in Odem like Mcwhorter were asking for.

To Maldonado, it could mean more opportunities.

"We're going to be in a position to build more homes and bring new businesses,” Maldonado said.

The engineers with the company hired by the city of Odem are expected to start the work on Feb. 5.