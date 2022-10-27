Transgender businesswoman purchases Miss Universe Organization

A transgender businesswoman from Thailand has purchased the Miss Universe organization.

Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib is the CEO of JKN Global Group. The company acquired the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, according to a press release.

In addition to being a CEO, NBC News reports that Chakrajutathib is a reality TV star in Thailand. She is also a transgender rights activist, helping found the nonprofit group Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation.

The Miss Universe Organization was previously owned by former President Donald Trump. He sold it to William Morris Endeavor/IMG in 2015.

The JKN Global Group said the Miss Universe Organization has held millions of pageants around the world. The winner of the Miss USA pageant goes on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.