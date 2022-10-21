Former Wimbledon champion tests positive for banned substance

Former No. 1-ranked tennis player Simona Halep was provisionally suspended after failing a drug test at the U.S. Open.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Halep tested positive for roxadustat, which can help the body produce more of the hormone erythropoietin, also known as EPO.

According to ESPN, Halep faces a suspension of up to four years.

The Romanian, who lost in the first round of the U.S. Open, denied knowingly taking the banned substance.

"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with," Halep said.

The former Wimbledon champion added that she was left feeling shocked and confused after learning about her positive test result.

She vowed to "fight for the truth."

Halep is currently ranked No. 9 in the world.