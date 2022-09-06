Watch Now
Body found in search for missing Memphis jogger

Memphis Police Department
Posted at 8:52 AM, Sep 06, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found in Memphis as police searched for a woman who was kidnapped while jogging.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the remains are those of Eliza Fletcher.

She was last seen alive on Friday. Police said a surveillance video shows her being forced into a vehicle when she was out for a run around 4:30 a.m.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged on Saturday with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC News, police said Abston refused to provide any information about Fletcher's possible whereabouts.

CNN reports that Abston served time in prison for aggravated kidnapping more than two decades ago.

