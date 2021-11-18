Watch
News

Actions

National Academy of Medicine says flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19

Scientists suggest developing more vaccines
items.[0].videoTitle
In a series of reports, the National Academy of Medicine is warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic.
Flu cases
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 10:51:44-05

In a series of reports, the National Academy of Medicine is warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic.

Researchers suggest the world is not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918. The flu killed 50-100 million people through 1919 during that pandemic.

Researchers say right now we are "woefully under-protected" against that scale of threat. They recommend countries start developing next generation vaccines and build up capacity levels in poor and middle-income nations. One report suggests having 4-8 billion doses of flu vaccines ready to go during any given flu season.

Nueces County health officials reported 29 flu cases for the week ending 11/13/2021, compared to nine cases in the same week last year.

Corpus Christi is offering flu vaccines for $20. You can call (361) 826-7238 or click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education