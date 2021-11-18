National Academy of Medicine says flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19

In a series of reports, the National Academy of Medicine is warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic.

Researchers suggest the world is not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918. The flu killed 50-100 million people through 1919 during that pandemic.

Researchers say right now we are "woefully under-protected" against that scale of threat. They recommend countries start developing next generation vaccines and build up capacity levels in poor and middle-income nations. One report suggests having 4-8 billion doses of flu vaccines ready to go during any given flu season.

Nueces County health officials reported 29 flu cases for the week ending 11/13/2021, compared to nine cases in the same week last year.

Corpus Christi is offering flu vaccines for $20. You can call (361) 826-7238 or click here for more information.