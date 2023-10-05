Woman killed in fatal car crash near Sinton airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal car crash near the Sinton airport has resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera with the San Patrico County Sheriff's office.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that at 1:54 p.m. a woman driving a Chevy Malibu on HWY 188 near Sinton hydroplaned, causing it to veer into incoming traffic and hit a truck.

The woman died as a result of the crash, while the driver of the truck has been taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

DPS said that slick roads and low tread depths of at least two of the Chevy's tires contributed to the crash.

In the meantime, drivers are being asked to drive slow as emergency crew are finishing clearing the scene of the accident.