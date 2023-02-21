Veterans breakfast club serves up coffee and conversation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oftentimes, when we talk about mental health for veterans, we include something about the VA.

But every Thursday, about two dozen veterans meet for breakfast for a heaping helping of friendship to stay mentally well.

"We're a tight little group,” said David Fiorenzi, the leader of the 11-year-old veterans breakfast club.

Another member of the group of mostly Corpus Christi Army Depot retirees, James Vaughn, shows up for a good time and good humor.

“They're easygoing,” said Vaughn.” They laugh at stuff, you know.”

Sam Chavez started this veteran’s breakfast club before he died in 2021; however, David Fiorenzi restarted it after Covid.

There are no membership dues or fees, but there are two issues that are off-limits.

“Religion or politics, because you know how that goes,” said Vaugh.

“It gets kind of rambunctious sometimes,” said Fiorenzi. “The guys get kind of loud and crazy.”

Contact James Vaughn at 361-815-6162 to find out the date, time, and location of the next veterans breakfast club meeting.

