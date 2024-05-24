Thousands of Corpus Christi residents wait listed for low-income housing assistance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Housing Authority (CCHA) said there is a greater need for more housing options and assistance across the area. The governmental funded entity's CEO, Garry Allsup said the housing prices are increasing very rapidly and much faster than income is increasing.

He explained that there will be many people left to wait for help with finding an affordable place to live.

He told KRIS 6 News reporter, Alexis Scott that there are thousands of people who are considered low-income who are hoping to receive Section 8 assistance but the available resources are very limited.

“We have over 26,000 people on our waiting list for our Section 8 program today," Allsup said.

To put that in perspective, the CCHA only has enough federal vouchers to help at least 3,500 people.

“Many people qualify for it but there’s essentially a cap on the number of vouchers that can be awarded," Allsup added.

Although this varies based from state to state, a waiting list is typical. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said the average wait time is close to two years, but it could be longer. CCHA sees a 3-4% increase of funding every year from the federal government, however housing can increase more than 10% a year.

“What happens is we can actually fund fewer Section 8 vouchers than we have in the past because of the narrowing gap," Allsup said. "We’re just one of the many, many Housing Authorities across the country that are feeling the same crunch.”

To help with the increase in demand, Allsup said his team utilizes a preference list to help as many people as they can. Those currently living in Corpus Christi are first on the list. Then there is help for those who are considered homeless, veterans, senior citizens and working families. In addition, the qualification for the voucher is income-based. Allsup mentioned that it's 30% of the person's or the household's income.

As the population of Corpus Christi continues to increase, Allsup said that CCHA is working to build more homes that people can live in. However, it’s still a waiting game on the voucher program and those future properties.

The Corpus Christi Housing Authority said they’re in the process of getting permits for some of their upcoming developments, including several vacant lots surrounding the former Lamar Elementary School site.

Their hopes is to help as many people as possible who are in need of a place to live.

