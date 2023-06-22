The secret to working out in heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It’s hot! As we continue to see ‘feels like’ temperatures rising, heat-related illness can happen to anyone!

Our meteorologists have been warning us all week this heat wave can be dangerous, but what exactly makes it so dangerous? And how can we go on with our normal activities safely?

We spoke with health and fitness experts for those answers.

“You really have to start drinking before you go out,” Dr. James Mobley, the Health Authority for San Patricio County, said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, in 2022, there were at least 279 heat-related deaths recorded.

Dr. Mobley said with these high temperatures, the body’s reaction is to sweat.

“And the idea is the sweat evaporates off the skin, and that cools us. Except, here in the Coastal Bend our humidity is so high it’s not evaporating, so it’s very hard to control temperature here,” Dr. Mobley said.

Dr. Mobley said it’s dangerous to do any kind of activity outside, and if you do go outside.

“It’s very important to stay hydrated,” Dr. Mobley said.

With the high heat index values outside, we went to Rock’s Gym in Portland,where you can work up a sweat indoors or outside.

Cris Garza, the General Manager, said despite the heat, people are still putting in a hard workout.

“In the evenings, people will go out, they’ll do push up’s, they’ll do cardio, they’ll do multiple stuff outside,” Garza said.

The heat is not stopping people from being active, but is it changing how they stay active?

“Being outside it’s really hot, you lose even more, so I don’t want to dehydrate myself and then start cramping up because of muscle fatigue,” Joshua Villa, who was working out in the gym, said.

“I like to hydrate the day before because that way, you can feel it the next day. I also work in the oil fields, so I got to hydrate all the time,” Jesse Perales, who just finished a workout said.

“I try to drink about a gallon before a workout. And after the workout, the rest of the whole day, I’ll drink another gallon to stay hydrated,” Jose Vasquez, who was lifting weights, said.

“Drink more water and just try to eat right and just try not to stress myself too much because I know it’s really hot outside,” Khalid Albi, who was working out with his friends, said.

Aside from staying hydrated, it’s important to take breaks inside to cool off.

A few signs of heat-related illness to look for are dizziness, muscle cramps, headaches, fainting or feeling faint, nausea, or vomiting.

If you experience any of these symptoms, act quickly! Move to a cool place, sip some water, and get medical help right away.

