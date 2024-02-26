The Robstown girls powerlifting team took off to compete at regionals

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Monday, 21 girls from the Robstown Early College High School Power Lifting Team were sent off to compete at Regional in Edinburg.

Students, parents and faculty members gathered to wish the team good luck, the team members said they're ready to bring back the gold.

"We are taking 21 girls this year, and we expect to come back team champs and make it to state," Janessa Vela, Senior and Power-lifter Team member, said.

"I think the best part is just seeing how much these girls have put in the work throughout the years regardless of what is going on with other events. They have shown up every morning at 6 o'clock in the morning ready to work," Edward Margeno, the team Head Coach said.

The Robstown girls have won state for the past two years and they hope to keep that streak going.

