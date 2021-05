CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine you may want to consider put the Texas State Aquarium on your Memorial Day weekend plans.

This Friday and Saturday the aquarium is setting up a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

CHRISTUS Spohn will be on hand given out first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinics are for those 12-years of age and up.

The clinics will be taking place from 10am to 3pm both days.