Stage Door Canteen taking place on Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The 31st Annual Stage Door Canteen is happening on Friday, Feb. 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event is a night full of music, dancing and fun.

The event helps raise funds for the maintenance and restoration of the USS Lexington, on Feb.,17 the ship will turn 81 years old and needs to be in tip-top shape.

If you would like to join in on the fun, you can head to the Stage Door Canteen in your 1940s-era fashion.

For those just interested in visiting the USS Lexington Museum during the weekend, you can enjoy throwback prices.

For information on how to get tickets

