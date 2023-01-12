Senior citizen pleads guilty after attempting to smuggle 200 pounds of marijuana

Watch Now
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 12, 2023
On Wednesday, a San Antonio woman plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

On Sept. 11, 2022, 70-year-old Diana Vela was stopped at the Falfurrias checkpoint by Border Patrol after a K-9 alerted officials to her Ford Fusion sedan. When authorities requested permission to search her car, she reportedly stated that she had drugs in the trunk.

10 large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana were found in the trunk of the Ford Fusion, weighing over 200 pounds and with an estimated street value of over $1 million.

According to the release, Vela will face sentencing on April 12, with 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million. She has been permitted to remain on bond until her sentencing.

