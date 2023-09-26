Run The Run Way returns to Corpus Christi International Airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) took off with a unique and charitable event in 2018 and 2019 that had runners soaring to new heights. On Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, Run the Runway returns after a four year hiatus. The event will include either a 1k or 5k race.

The unique setting of this event provides participants with breathtaking views of aircraft taking off, making it an unforgettable experience for all involved.

CCIA's Marketing Manager Lacey Guzman highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "Our beneficiary is gonna be USO of South Texas. And so the race is actually on Veteran’s Day. And so that kinda ties in with it’s on Veteran’s Day, and so your race registration is going towards helping veterans in South Texas specifically, in the Coastal Bend."

Event Details:

Nov. 11, 2023



1K – race starts at 8:00 a.m.

registration fee: $10

5K – race starts at 8:15 a.m.

registration fee: $25, kids aged 15 or under: $15 late registration (after Oct. 23) - $35



As the sun sets on Veteran's Day, CCIA will not only have cleared a runway for runners but also cleared the way for a brighter future for veterans in South Texas, thanks to the generosity and commitment of all involved.

Lace up those running shoes, mark the date on the calendar and get ready to run or walk for a great cause on Nov. 11!