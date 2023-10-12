Ring of Fire garage sale to be held on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Padre Island residents will be seeing an influx of visitors on Saturday for the incoming solar eclipse, but they might have to compete with the bargain shoppers of the Coastal Bend.

The residents of Padre Island will be hosting a huge community-wide garage sale on Saturday, Oct. 14.

"You should be stumbling across garage sales there will be so many going on," Padre Island resident Alex Karis said. "Somewhere between 80 to 100 garage sales...will be...happening within 80 different streets."

Signs leading to different garage sales and deals will be popping up all over the island, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Island Streets Participating in the Garage Sale



