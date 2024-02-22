PUBLIC INFORMATION: Port of Corpus Christi launches new portal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — The Port of Corpus Christi Authority has a new portal designed to streamline the release of public information.

In an announcement Thursday, the port said the new NextRequest for Public Information Requestsportal includes, "efficient ways for the public to request and receive information, including eliminating the need for physical media to store and distribute responses, as well as digitally archiving requests and responses so they are readily available to view online."

The port adding the new portal is part "of its ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability."

In 2023, requests for public information from the port totaled 155.

In a release, the port said the new portal will allow for the immediate electronic distribution of records to the person who has requested it.

Requestors will also be able to search prior requests to determine if the information they are seeking has been previously made available.

“As a governmental entity beholden to the public trust, launching this new tool will allow us to better serve our communities’ need to have access to requested information more quickly and accurately,’” Dynessa Nordrum, the records manager for the Port of Corpus Christi said. “Being proactive with such an important aspect of our core values – Accountability – demonstrates the Port of Corpus Christi’s continued commitment to transparency for our region.”