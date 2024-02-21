Progress continues on Alice's groundwater desal plant

City of Alice is building a Desalination Groundwater Plant for future water source.

The first well will be in service in the next few months.

The plant will be the primary source of water in Alice and Ben Bolt.

A desalination groundwater plant is being built in Alice. The groundwater plant is meant to provide neighbors with a constant and reliable source of water.

In September of 2023, the City of Alice broke ground with Seven Seas at the site of the groundwater plant on Commerce Road.

The reverse osmosis plant will keep water flowing to neighborhoods especially if the city runs into a drought or they can’t receive water supply from Corpus Christi.

“This is going to be a drought-resistant plant for us. Something that the plant calls for - something that the TCEQ also calls for as a secondary water source. This should provide the city of Alice and whoever the water treatment plant sends water out to with plenty of water going forth,” said Demetrio O. Duarte Jr., City of Alice Public Works Director.

Duarte is the City of Alice Public Works Director. He said this plant helps the city and those with city water the opportunity to be independent. The reverse osmosis plant – depending on demand – can be a primary source or a secondary water source.

Duarte has lived and worked in Alice all his life. He said he was excited to see the drops of water coming out of the new water project.

This water will flow into the homes of Alice residents and some Jim Wells County residents including those living in Ben Bolt.

KRIS 6 News

Ben Bolt resident Dina Tobar said she has faith in city leaders on projects they consider important.

“I leave it up to the people who are in charge they know that – what’s good for our community and for our people here. And I’m sure they’ll do a good job like always,” said Tobar.

Alice city council members have been discussing and researching this project for nearly a decade – trying to be proactive for their neighbors.

Bill Norris is the co-owner of NorrisLeal Engineering Water. He commends the council for looking to the future of an important basic need.

“This particular project gives the city two sources of water. They get some water from Corpus Christi and they’ll get the water from the brackish water well. In the city’s case this is going to be the primary source,” Norris said.

The first well in the project is expected to be completed in a few months. This project is a first for the city and the state.

