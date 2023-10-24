Motorcyclists ride across South Texas for polio fundraising

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The motorcyclists from South Texas put their love of the road to use for charity. These riders took a two-day ride around South Texas in an effort to eradicate polio around the world.

Local motorcycle enthusiasts took a 800 ride around Rotary District 5930. They made several stops visiting Rotary Clubs around South Texas including Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, and Nueces County who continue to donate to the cause.

Mike Dickerson, Laredo Rotarian, have led the fundraiser over the last several years to end polio. Each dollar raised is matched two to one by Bill and Melinda Gates.

Since Rotary launched PolioPlus in 1985, more than 2.5 billion children have received the oral polio vaccine, according to the Rotary International website.

To donate to Rotary's efforts to end polio, visit www.endpolio.org/donate.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.