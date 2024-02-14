One Love Wedding Ceremonies offers free weddings to couples on Valentine's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There are a lot of people getting married on Valentine's Day. But here in Corpus Christi, something special happened along the bayfront.

Wedding company, One Love Wedding Ceremonies, offered free weddings for couples who decided to tie the knot on February 14.

One of the couples was Daniel and Diedra Rainey. They have been together for nearly eight years after first meeting online. Diedra said it was butterflies when she first laid eyes on her sweet Daniel. He added that he didn't really care much for the holiday until he met the love of his life.

“It’ll be 8 years in April. So I’ve never actually really liked the fourteenth," Daniel said. " I thought it was superficial, so she actually likes Valentine’s Day, so I wanted to also like it for her.”

The Raineys said there are only a few words to describe how they feel: happy, emotional, and enchanted.

Reba Gondara is the owner of One Love Weddings and is also the officiant. She began the company at least two years ago after officiating her best friend's wedding in Hawaii. However, this is the first year she decided to offer free weddings on Valentine's Day.

"Love is one of those free things that you can give and we should always give it freely," Gondara said. "What a better way to celebrate that love than on Valentine’s day? And regardless of someone’s financial situation, I didn’t want their finances to stand in the way of them being able to celebrate and solidify their love for today.”

However, she is not the only person helping couples commemorate their big day. Judge Benavides and Judge Santana with the Nueces County Courthouse also married several couples on VDay.

These amazing couples also say they're looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together.

“We're just trying to have a good life, learn, grow and be patient and take care of each other," Bride, Hongan Nguyen said.

It seems that getting married on Valentine's Day was meant to be for the couples. As everyone celebrates the wonderful day of love, it’s important to remember to always spread love to others and even yourself.

If Cupid’s arrow didn’t strike you this year, you’ll have another shot at love next Valentine’s Day. For more information on wedding ceremonies, check out One Love Wedding Ceremonies on Facebook.

