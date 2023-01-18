New principals elected for Creekside and Cullen Place Elementary schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District has elected two new principals for Cullen Place and Creekside Elementary school, which are set to open soon.

The new schools are made possible by voter support of Bond 2020, according to a press release from CCISD.

Steve Barrera, who is the current principal at Montclair Elementary, will serve as the principal for Cullen Place Elementary, which will be taking in students from Meadowbrook, Montclair and Woodlawn Elementary schools.

Barrera has been with CCISD since 2006 and an educator since 1995. He has a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University - Kingsville in secondary education and a masters in educational administration from Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.

“The committee appreciated Mr. Barrera’s steady leadership and ties to the community,” Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez stated in the release. “We look forward to his guidance as Cullen Place honors the area’s history while forging new traditions.”

Christa Rasche, the principal at Woodlawn Elementary, will act as principal at Creekside Elementary. The school will be located at Yorktown Boulevard.

Rasche has a bachelor’s in special education from the University of Maine, and a master’s in educational administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

She has also served with Education Service Center, Region 2.

“Mrs. Rasche is a dynamic administrator who led Woodlawn to a Texas Education Agency ‘A’ rating,” Dr. Hernandez stated in the release. “We know she will bring the same passion for excellence in establishing Creekside.”

The bond also funded a new Gibson Elementary School campus, which will continue to be led by Principal Julissa Segovia.

