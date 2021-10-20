Moms work out with their kids post pregnancy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend fitness group is encouraging moms to stay fit post pregnancy, by bringing their children to their group workouts.

Fit4Mom is a group of moms that work out with their kids.

The group starts at 9:30 a.m. and they work out Monday through Saturday in Corpus Christi or in Portland.

One of the mothers, Kendra Payne, said she joined the group because she felt out of shape. She’s been with the group for 11 months now and she looks forward to staying fit and meeting other moms and their kids.

“So I get up and I just get motivated," Payne said. "And it's fun I meet other moms, it's a fun try and Jack (her son) he meets other friends," said Payne.

Jaishree Ellis is an obstetrician gynecologist at the Coastal Bend Women's Center said post pregnancy is all about finding a balance between eating the right foods, getting rest and exercising.

“Because if you take on too much then you don’t have time for things like fitness," said Ellis.

“A lot of women what they struggle with is low vitamin D levels because they are not outdoors enough, we need the sunlight. Why do we need that? We need that to observe calcium. I love what this group is doing because not only are they encouraging one another to get out there and be active. They are keeping one another accountable by doing it together."

Fit4Mom instructor Katie Johnston said everything they do in working out, translates into what you would do at home.

“We did those deadlifts, picking up a laundry basket, laying your kid down in bed," Johnson said. "So we want to protect you while you mother, so we call it strengthen motherhood."

Payne said these exercise sessions help them to become better mothers.

“It’s good for your health, and it makes you feel better too," she said. "You don’t feel like you’re chasing kids, you don’t feel sluggish you feel like you can keep up with them. If I can do it, you can do it. Grab your kid, a mat, a band, water, a stroller and come meet us. It's fun.”

