Middle Schoolers learn to problem solve using robots at Del Mar College

Del Mar Colleges 'Code It' camp began today
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 26, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Eighteen middle schoolers from West Oso Independent School District had the opportunity to participate in Del Mar College's "Code It" Camp.

The camp teaches students to solve problems through coding, programming and robots. The students also learned about the use of artificial intelligence.

The camp's goal is to prepare the students for a future in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

middle schooler Rafael Porfidio enrolled in the DMC "Code It" Camp

"When I was younger, I always wanted to work on computers and work with robots in general. It's a topic that always fascinated me," says middle schooler Rafeal Porfidio.

The camp has become extremely popular, already garnering a wait list for the summer of 2025.

