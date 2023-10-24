Man on a mission to give away free crosses, gospel across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People may have noticed a trailer loaded with crosses driving around the Coastal Bend offering them for free. But what they didn't know— the man driving that vehicle is on a mission to “cross" America.

Leo Lytle, a former pastor, and founder of Leo Lytle Ministries spreads the gospel in a unique way.

Lytle has been traveling all over the country with his wife for about six years with a loaded trailer full of wooden crosses. Lytle gives the crosses to anyone who calls his number or flags him down.

His mission is to use the opportunity to evangelize and share his Christian faith with anyone who is interested in receiving a cross.

He originally traveled with the crosses but no sign. After constantly being flagged down by other drivers, it occurred to him to make a sign with his number.

"I just got a little piece of cardboard at the store. And big as I could I wrote free crosses, my phone number and call I’ll pull over," Lytle said.

From there the calls started rolling in with many praying with Lytle and accepting Christ.

“We’ve probably given away I’d say around fifty-thousand or so," Lytle said.

One Corpus Christi resident who received a cross, Josue Garcia, said he is so thankful he called Lytle.

"He prayed over me for a little bit. Like I said, he gave me a lot of advice. He asked me two simple questions, man. If I died today would I know I was going to heaven. And if I had accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and savior," Garcia said.

Lytle recalled another instance where a woman flagged him down to pull over after seeing his sign and the timing could not have been better.

"She was having some relationship issues in her family. And she said she was riding down the road and she was praying and crying and she said, “God show me a sign,” and within the minute she pulled up behind my trailer," Lytle said.

Lytle has traveled all 50 states evangelizing and giving crosses away. He is currently in the process of writing a book documenting their journey of crossing America.

