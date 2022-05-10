Local woman donates feminine hygiene products to schools, houseless women

Texas is 1-of-26 states that charges a tax on feminine hygiene products, and there have been many advocates fighting to end that sales tax.

Several bills have been introduced in the Texas legislature, but have failed. State Rep. Donna Howard is expected to file a new bill in November for the upcoming legislative session.

While the legislation is in the air, one local woman has made it her mission to donate menstrual products to those who cannot afford them, through her organization called Crimson Cause.

“So we are making a period pack which comes with nine tampons," Ashley Arevalo said.

Arevalo is the founder of Crimson Cause.

She said it's important to have feminine hygiene products.

“So at my grandma’s funeral, I found out that she couldn’t afford these products and she had to drop out of school," Arevalo said.

From her already working with the Texas Menstrual Equity Coalition, she made it her mission to find a way to give back to her community.

"When I found out that people who are homeless don’t have access to menstrual products, they have to do all of these crazy things, like use socks, use toilet paper, which is so unhygienic," said Arevalo.

From donations off her amazon wish list, Arevalo said she has donated over 70,000 menstrual products to shelters and schools here in the Coastal Bend, in bags called period packs.

“It has nine tampons, six period pads and we staple it and then we drop them off at shelters or schools. And we also sometimes just give the products in a box; sometimes we don’t even do a pack, whatever the organization needs," Arevalo said.

Christina Bonner Chief Operating Officer of Women's & Men's Health Services said the work Arevalo does for the community means a lot.

“And one of the things we hear over and over again from our patients that they need, is feminine hygiene products," said Bonner.

“It’s something to help further the mission of just how everyone deserves these essential items," Arevalo added.

If you would like to donate to Crimson Cause Amazon wishlist, click here.

