Local church hopes to feed 1,000 families for Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Believe it or not Thanksgiving is just over a month away. One local church wants to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

Asbury Methodist Church has kicked off their "Thanksgiving for 1,000" project. Their goal is simple. They want to feed 1,000 families for Thanksgiving.

They are currently accepting donations from now until Nov. 8. To get a look at the list of donated items needed or to make a monetary donation, click here.

