Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local church hopes to feed 1,000 families for Thanksgiving

Local church hopes to feed 1000 families for Thanksgiving
KRIS 6 NEWS
Local church hopes to feed 1000 families for Thanksgiving<br/>
Local church hopes to feed 1000 families for Thanksgiving
Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 10:54:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Believe it or not Thanksgiving is just over a month away. One local church wants to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

Asbury Methodist Church has kicked off their "Thanksgiving for 1,000" project. Their goal is simple. They want to feed 1,000 families for Thanksgiving.

They are currently accepting donations from now until Nov. 8. To get a look at the list of donated items needed or to make a monetary donation, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops