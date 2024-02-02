Jim Wells County puts emergency alert system in place

Jim Wells County urges residents to get hyper-reach system that connects them to emergency management officials.

The program is used for weather-related events across the county.

Roughly 3,800 people are registered to receive alerts during emergency weather-related events like hurricanes, burn bans and freezes.

Living in the Coastal Bend sometimes comes with unpredictable weather. To keep neighbors prepared, Jim Wells County officials implemented a new program to give them the latest up to date information.

Jim Wells County leaders launched the ‘Hyper-Reach System’ designed to connect emergency management officials to the people who live in the county. Officials said the program alerts residents on all weather-related events in neighborhoods across the county.

However, JWC Judge Pedro "Pete" Trevino Jr. urges more people to register.

"We had a campaign last year to try and garner as many people as we can in our registry to be able to contact during these emergency situations. Because it’s very difficult during those situation to get a hold of anybody,” Trevino said.

The program has been around for roughly a decade reaches the entire population. Emergency Management Coordinators Patrick Thomas and Lance Brown said they use different methods of communication to better serve the needs of their neighbors.

"For us it’s a tool and it’s got different capabilities. So, some of the capabilities are geographical. If we want to highlight a certain area of the county or certain area of the city or certain – we can target that certain area. And just send messages to that certain area," Thomas said.

These alerts are all at the touch of neighbors fingers. They can download the "Hyper- Reach" app on their mobile device. County and city officials said the free program is easy to use and to sign up for.

Officials also encourage "STEAR" – also known as the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. It’s another tool used during events such as evacuations that help those in need.

JWC and City of Alice officials said the program is an investment in the community’s safety.

