Jim Wells County kicks off their 86th annual County Fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 86th annual Jim Wells County fair exhibitors from across the county put their boots on and are ready to see what lessons the fair will bring them.

One of the events that really makes a county fair is the horse competition. Exhibitors showcased their horses in events that judged them on things like handling and body mass. There was also some horsing around at the fair with the annual costume contest.

14-year-old Missy dressed up as country Barbie. Her owner, Kinleigh Carr, has shown horses and other animals since she was five.

"I, definitely, think I learn a lot of responsibility and a lot of patience. Ultimately, my favorite part is getting to be in the ring and being around all the people out here and I think it's an amazing environment to be around," Kinleigh said.

Kinleigh is supported by her family throughout the year. Family support is crucial because they help exhibitors with the care of their animals and of course, with advice.

Wesleigh, Ethan and Grayson Pool also have their family support team. It's not just their parents. Friends also pitch in.

The boys take pride in their fair participation - learning about their world now and their future.

"My future career, I'd like to go to A&M and study wildlife management and hopefully end up managing wildlife someday, down the road," Wesleigh said.

The Pool brothers know how to pool their resources.

There's a lot to do, from tending goats, heifers, food shows, and archery. All of these are skills they need to know living in a twelve-acre ranch.

"It was kind of, one of those things, that we wanted to show animals and we started doing more and more things. Now, it's one of the biggest things we do," Wesleigh said.

The weeklong fair will end on Saturday, Oct. 28. The exhibitors invite the public to come see everything the fair has to offer. Visit the Jim Wells County Fair for schedule of events.

