Future of After Hour Kid Power Program being discussed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The After Hour Kid Power Program (AHKP), formerly known as the Latchkey Program, has been around for years and helps thousands of working parents with after-school care. However, problems with budget and enrollment are what will determine the programs' fate moving forward.

The City of Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department said the AHKP Program currently has 1,200 participants and is offered at multiple schools in Corpus Christ Independent School District (CCISD) and Calallen ISD elementary campuses.

At a recent budget workshop presented to the city council, the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department said the program is facing some challenges.

Since the 2021 school year, they have seen a decrease in enrollment, resulting in an operating deficit. The program has received less than its expected budget and is spending more than they are getting.

"I’d like to see [the program] continue if we can. I’ve been hearing stories about a drop in enrollment and want to get more information about that and see if that information is accurate, or see why the enrollment is dropping as well, Council member Jim Klein said.

In 2021, the program had a profit loss of $546,942. In 2022, $179,802 and this year the estimated loss is sitting at $131,270.

The Parks and Recreation Department said they’re conducting a strategic review of the program. That includes meeting with CCISD to discuss addressing challenges like decreasing enrollment, options of moving the program to city recreation centers and adapting other cities after-school care models.

"If we can get some definitive answers on what enrollment is and what that direction it's going in and the reasons behind a drop or decline in enrollment, I myself will be in favor of increasing funding for this," Klein said.

The Parks and Recreation Department said they are in the early stages of their review process, which will likely take several months. No official decision as to the future of the program will be made until the review process is completed.

